Dr Altaf Siyal assumes charge as permanent VC of SAU Tandojam

HYDERABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal has formally assumed office as the permanent Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam for a four-year term. He was received at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat in a ceremonial rally, where faculty members, officers, staff and representatives of civil society welcomed him with flower garlands and extended heartfelt congratulations on taking charge.

According to the university spokesperson, following the approval of the summary by Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the universities and boards department issued a notification appointing Professor of Irrigation and Drainage and Acting Vice Chancellor Engineer Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, as the permanent Vice Chancellor of SAU for four years.

On Thursday morning, Dr. Siyal was escorted to the Vice Chancellor Secretariat in a rally, where university staff and faculty presented him with flower garlands and congratulated him warmly on assuming the role of permanent Vice Chancellor.

Speaking to various delegations on the occasion, Dr. Siyal said that SAU will be further strengthened academically, research-wise and administratively, aligned with modern and international standards. He added that in terms of academic quality, research and infrastructure, SAU holds a prominent position among national universities, and no effort will be spared for its development.

Dr. Siyal stated that priority will be given to applied research focused on promoting modern agricultural technology, addressing challenges of climate change, improving management of water and land resources, increasing agricultural productivity and ensuring farmers’ welfare.