Dr Altaf Siyal appointed Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University

HYDERABAD, Dec 17 (APP):Engr Prof Dr Altaf Ali Siyal has been officially appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, for a four-year term.

The formal notification was issued by the Universities and Boards Department following approval from Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, marking a new chapter in the university’s pursuit of academic excellence and research innovation.

Dr Siyal, who had been serving as Acting Vice Chancellor, is a distinguished professor at the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology at SAU. He brings over 34 years of teaching, research, and professional experience to the role.

A highly accomplished scholar, Dr Siyal earned his PhD from Cranfield University, UK (2001), under the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Merit Scholarship. He has also received the Endeavour Research Fellowship from the Australian Government (2011) and the Fulbright Fellowship (2007–08) for postdoctoral research in Australia and the United States. He holds a Master’s degree in Irrigation and Drainage (1998) and a Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Engineering (1990) from SAU.

During his career, Dr Siyal has served as Chairman of the Department of Land and Water Management, Dean Faculty of Agricultural Engineering & Technology, Director Information Technology and Director of the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) at SAU.

He is also an elected member of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC). His expertise spans GIS and remote sensing, climate change adaptation, water resources management, irrigation and drainage, soil salinity, flood and drought management.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Dr Siyal received the Best University Teacher Award (2012–13) and the Institution of Engineers Pakistan (IEP) Distinguished Engineer Award in 2025. He has published over 70 research papers in international journals, authored three books—including one on the Indus Delta—and served as a consultant on key national and international projects, including the Asian Development Bank’s Sindh Coastal Resilient Project.

Following the notification, faculty members, officers, and staff warmly congratulated Dr Siyal and extended their best wishes.

According to the university spokesperson, Dr Siyal outlined his vision to further strengthen SAU academically, administratively, and in research. He highlighted plans to promote modern and high-quality education, expand research initiatives to international standards, and prioritise applied studies that directly benefit farmers.

He emphasized the importance of research in modern agricultural technologies, climate-smart practices, and productivity enhancement to deliver tangible results for the farming community.

University officials expressed confidence that under Dr Siyal’s leadership, SAU will achieve new milestones in education, research, and service to the agricultural sector.