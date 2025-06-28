DPO sets up blood bank to serve humanity

- Advertisement -

LAYYAH, Jun 28 (APP):District Police Officer (DPO) Layyah, Muhammad Ali Waseem has taken a commendable step by establishing a blood bank to serve humanity.

A police spokesperson said on Saturday that the blood bank has been set up through joint efforts of Layyah police and the Safe City Authority. A registration campaign and camps have been launched to collect blood donations.

The spokesperson urged citizens to call Police Helpline 15 in case of emergency or for thalassemia patients needing blood. He also appealed to the public to actively take part in this noble cause and help save lives.