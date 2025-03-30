DPO orders action against wheelie-doers

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Mar 30 (APP):Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic has announced strict action against wheelie-doers during the Eidul-Fitr days.

He said special squad had been set up to check the illegal activity. He said traffic wardens were directed to keep a vigilant eye on wheelie-doers and take action against them in accordance with the law. He said wheelie-doers not only play with their own lives but also prove to be a threat for other road users.

The DSP urged parents to play their role to curb the activity as one-wheeling, rash, and negligent driving were the main causes of fatal accidents.

Meanwhile, wheelie-doers were seen indulging in illegal and dangerous acts on Shaheenabd Road, Sillanwali Road, Khushab Road, 47 Pul flyover, etc.