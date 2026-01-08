DPO Nowshera reviews ongoing construction projects in Pabbi Circle

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jan 08 (APP):District Police Officer (DPO) Nowshera, Ahmad Shah on Thursday visited Pabbi circle where he conducted a detailed review of the ongoing construction projects, assessing the quality of work.

The spokesperson for Nowshera Police in a statement here said on this occasion SDPO Pabbi Circle, Adnan Azam, briefed the DPO on the ongoing construction activities and informed him about the progress of the project.

During the visit, DPO Ahmad Shah issued instructions, adding that no compromise whatsoever on the quality of construction work would be acceptable.

He emphasized that providing facilities to the public is the top priority of Nowshera Police and that all projects must be completed within the prescribed standards and timeframe.

Upon completion of the construction project, the public of Pabbi Circle would have access to improved facilities and there would be further enhancement in police service delivery.

DPO also directed the concerned officers to ensure proper supervision of the work so that public resources are utilized appropriately.