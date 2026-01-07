DPO meets United Ulema Council delegation to discuss law, order

- Advertisement -

HARIPUR, Jan 07 (APP):DPO Haripur, Shafiullah Gandapur on Wednesday met with a delegation of scholars from the United Ulema Council, led by Qazi Ghulam Mujtaba, to discuss the overall law and order situation in the district and other related issues.

During the meeting, the DPO emphasized the critical role of religious scholars in maintaining peace and stability. He stressed that everyone must work collectively to make Haripur a crime-free district. He further stated that the police are actively conducting operations against drug traffickers and criminal elements in the area.

Shafiullah Gandapur urged the scholars to educate the public about the harmful effects of drugs and preventive measures through their community networks. The session concluded with a special prayer for peace, law and order, and national security in Haripur.