31.6 C
Islamabad
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticDPO holds online open court
Domestic

DPO holds online open court

11
- Advertisement -
MUZAFFARGARH, Apr 19 (APP):District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan hosted a live digital “Khuli Katchery” (open court) via Facebook and interacted with citizens hailing from the district worldwide and resolved their issues.
The virtual session attracted participation from Muzaffargarh residents living across the world, who engaged with the DPO directly and shared their issues and sought redress. Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan issued orders to address issues on a priority basis.
The citizens, both local and overseas, lauded the DPO and thanked him for interacting and resolving their problems.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan