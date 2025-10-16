Thursday, October 16, 2025
DPO Attock meets Air Vice Marshal Shams-ul-Haq, Director Air University, Kamra

ATTOCK, Oct 16 (APP):District Police Officer (DPO) Attock, Sardar Mavarhan Khan on Thursday met with Air Vice Marshal Shams-ul-Haq, Director of Campus of Air University Aerospace and Aviation Campus Kamra, at his office.
During the meeting, both sides discussed the current security situation of the university, internal and external security measures, and possible areas of further improvement.
DPO Attock emphasized that ensuring the safety and security of educational institutions remains his top priority. He also assured that the police and university administration would maintain close coordination to strengthen security arrangements and enhance their effectiveness.
According to the Attock Police spokesperson, both sides agreed that continuous liaison between the district police and university management is essential for maintaining a safe and conducive academic environment.
