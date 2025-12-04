DPO Abbottabad holds weekly orderly room for timely resolution of police personnel’s issues

- Advertisement -

ABBOTTABAD, Dec 04 (APP):District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Haroon Rasheed Khan convened a weekly orderly room to address the professional, administrative, and welfare-related issues of police officers and personnel.

Officers and staff from across the district participated in the session.

During the meeting, officials presented their concerns, which were heard attentively by the DPO. He issued on-the-spot directives to the relevant officers and ensured immediate action on several complaints.

DPO Haroon Rasheed Khan emphasized that resolving the problems of police personnel is a top priority to enhance the overall performance of the force. He noted that the system of reward and punishment will continue with full transparency to maintain discipline, while officers demonstrating exceptional performance will be encouraged.

He expressed hope that police officers and personnel will keep fulfilling their responsibilities with dedication, honesty, and professionalism to further improve the law and order situation in the district.