Double-decker buses will soon be launched in Karachi: Sharjeel

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 26 (APP):Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, Friday, said that double-decker buses will be launched soon in Karachi to provide modern travel facilities to citizens, reduce traffic pressure on roads and make the public transport system more effective.

“Strengthening public transport in a large city like Karachi is the need of the hour and one of the top priorities of the Sindh government,” he stated while chairing a meeting of the Transport and Mass Transit Department, held here to review the ongoing and upcoming transport projects in the province.

The meeting, according to a statement issued, was briefed in detail on the ongoing development work of the Yellow Line BRT and Red Line BRT projects, covering construction stages, challenges faced, timelines, and future goals while matters regarding new double-decker buses in Karachi city were also reviewed. The senior minister stressed on timely completion of Red and Yellow Lines of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and directed to carry out parallel works in all the possible segments of the projects.

Speaking about the second phase of the Pink Scooties project, he termed the initiative a practical step by the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party to empower women and promote their independence. More women will soon be provided scooties in 2nd phase, he vowed.

Emphasizing the early start of new EV bus routes, Sharjeel Memon said that these buses will offer affordable and environment friendly travel options while contributing to reduction in polution and improving the quality of life through a modern transport system.