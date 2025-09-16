Door-to-door collection under SQP to improve cleanliness situation in Quetta: Commissioner

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Sep 16 (APP):Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzeb Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that the start of door-to-door collection by Safa Quetta Project (SQP) would further improve the cleanliness situation in the provincial capital city.

He said that the district administration would provide all possible support to Safa Quetta so that the project of making the city clean and transparent could be made successful.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of motorcycle trolleys for door-to-door collection by Safa Quetta Project.

MD Safa Quetta Dil Nawaz Khan, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Captain (retd) Mehrullah Badini, MD PPP Dr. Faisal and other high officials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony, Commissioner Shahzeb Khan Kakar said that Safa Quetta Project needs to address the concerns and concerns of the citizens as well as create awareness among the public so that instead of throwing garbage in the streets, people collect it at one place and hand it over to the sanitation staff.

He said that Safa Quetta has a lot of responsibilities and they have to meet this challenge through their performance saying that better work without paying attention to negative criticism is the answer to the opponents.

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Mehrullah Badini said that Safa Quetta Project was entrusted with important responsibilities on various occasions during the last two months, including a special cleanliness drive during Eid-ul-Adha, Muharram-ul-Haram and 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal which the staff carried out in an excellent manner.

He said that the staff of Safa Quetta rendered services till late at night and resolved public concerns through performance.

Other speakers also addressed the ceremony and appreciated the initiatives of Safa Quetta project and said that door-to-door collection is not only a means of keeping roads and markets clean, but it would also improve access to homes, effective disposal of garbage and the recycling process, which could further improve the cleanliness situation in the city.