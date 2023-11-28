Domestic dispute claims lives of 4 family members in Paharpur Tehsil

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Nov 28 (APP): A domestic dispute on Tuesday claimed four members of a family, including three women, in Rahmani-Khel area of Paniyala, Paharpur Tehsil on Tuesday.

According to police, accused Toofan, son of Rasool Khan, killed his wife over a domestic dispute in Rahmani Khel, and in retaliation the brothers of the deceased woman shot dead his father Rasool Khan, mother and daughter (their niece).

The woman was reportedly pregnant.

Meanwhile, relatives of the three deceased started a protest by placing the bodies on the CPEC Road. The police were negotiating with the protesters to clear the road.