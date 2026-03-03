Dolphin Force arrests 67 criminals, checks over 6.38 lakh vehicles and citizens in February

FAISALABAD, Mar 03 (APP): Dolphin Force Faisalabad has arrested 67 criminals involved in serious offences and conducted extensive snap checking of more than 638,000 citizens and vehicles during February 2026.

According to police spokesman, the operations were carried out under the leadership of City Police Officer Sahibzada Bilal Umar.

During last month, the dolphin force apprehended 12 dangerous proclaimed offenders and 12 court absconders besides arresting 67 record-holder criminals.

The force conducted targeted operations against illegal weapons and arrested 20 accused, recovering arms and ammunition from their possession.

In anti-narcotics actions, 145 drug traffickers were taken into custody and charas, heroin, opium, ice and liquor were recovered.

The Dolphin Force also arrested five individuals for one-wheeling and 28 for kite flying violations.

Acting against thieves and dacoits, the force arrested 13 accused and recovered stolen property from them. All arrested individuals were handed over to the respective police stations for legal proceedings, he added.

He said that during snap checking across the city, the dolphin force checked 309,952 persons, 262,618 motorcycles and 65,655 vehicles, raising the total number of checks to 638,225. This unit also extended assistance to 224 citizens under community policing initiatives.

He said that the dolphin force ensured effective picketing and utilized the “e-Police App” to trace and arrest criminals, adding that improved coordination and proactive policing helped strengthen law enforcement and maintain public safety in the city.