Doctor for regular eyesight check-ups

BAHAWALPUR, Oct 15 (APP):Principal, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College and Eye Specialist, Prof-Dr. Sofia Furrukh has stressed the need that people suffering from eye-related diseases should undergo medical check-ups regularly.

She said this while addressing a ceremony held under the Health and Nutrition Program at Quaid-e-Azam Medical College here.

She said that a number of people in our society were suffering from eye-related diseases.

She opined that by adopting preventive measures, people could save them from weak eyesight, macular degeneration, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma.

She said all facilities were available at Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur for medical check-ups of eyes.

She added that BVH had also been providing adequate medical treatment facilities to people of the region.

The ceremony was also attended by the Director, Social Welfare Baitul Maal Bahawalpur, Ms. Sehr Siddique, Dr Umar, Dr. Arshad and others.