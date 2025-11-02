Distt admin fines farmers for crop residue burning

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Nov 02 (APP): The Sargodha divisional administration, acting on the directives of Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan, imposed fines totaling Rs. 195,000 on farmers for burning crop residue on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson, the Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan took strict notice of stubble burning incidents in Bhera and Kot Momin and ordered the concerned Assistant Commissioners and the Agriculture Department to take immediate action.

In response, authorities fined a farmer Rs 60,000 for burning residue on 4 acres of land near the Bhera service area.

In Kot Momin tehsil, two farmers were fined a total of Rs 135,000 for burning 9 acres of crop remnants.

The divisional administration issued a warning that indiscriminate action against those burning crop residue would continue. “Violations of the law regarding environmental protection would not be tolerated,” the spokesperson added.