District Tank gets Rs150 mn for uplift projects: DC

TANK, JAN 15 (APP)::Deputy Commissioner district Tank Hameedullah Khattak on Sunday said that no hurdles would be tolerated in the execution of different uplift projects in the area after the provincial government had released an amount of Rs150 million for these schemes.

Talking to APP, the deputy commissioner said that the required funds would enable the district administration to ensure timely completion of these projects.

He said these schemes included the construction of Tank main road and work on the project successfully moving ahead, adding which would be completed at a cost of about Rs72.553 million.

Similarly, he said that solar lights would also be installed at main places of Tank and the project would be carried out at a cost of Rs 6 million.

Khattak said it had been a long-standing demand of the city dwellers for the installation of LED lights at key points in order to prevent possible criminal incidents.

Separately, Rs3 million would be spent on the installation of street lights at Tung bazaar.

He said that Rs2 million were required for the installation of signboards in the main bazaar, adding rehabilitation and renovation of tehsil building and other related government offices would also be carried out, costing a sum of Rs15 million.

The deputy commissioner said an effective monitoring mechanism had been put in place to ensure quality work and transparently utilize the funds on various segments of the projects which would lead to the development and prosperity of the district.

He said that district administration took great pains to provide relief to people with improved facilities and in this regard.

The deputy commissioner said the district administration had successfully tackled the decades-old encroachment issue which had been a bottleneck, demolishing illegal structures including shops, plazas, and electric and PTCL poles during various anti-encroachment drives in the city.

He also appreciated the provincial government for the release of much-needed funds for these schemes.