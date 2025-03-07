District police launch crackdown against drug pushers

- Advertisement -

HARIPUR, Mar 07 (APP):The district police on Friday in a crackdown against drug peddlers and recovered drugs worth thousands of rupees.

The police spokesman said the crackdown had been launched on the instruction of District Police Officer (DPO), Farhan Khan.

A team led by Station House Officer (SHO), Sarai Salah Police Station, Saddiq Shah arrested a person namely Umar Ali and recovered hashish 2.35 Kgs from his possession.

Hattar Police arrested an absconder, Mastana Gul and recovered 3.14 Kgs hashish from him, he added.

A team of Najeebullah Police Station apprehended a man identified as Naseer and recovered 30 liters liquor from his custody.

The police registered cases against the accused and launched further investigations.