District Health Department Kashmore-Kandhkot organizes Polio awareness walk

LARKANA, Oct 28 (APP):District Health Department, Kashmore-Kandhkot on Saturday organized a walk to create public awareness about Polio.

The walk was particularly organized prior to the Five day National Campaign for the eradication of Polio, starting from October 30, 2023 so as to raise public mass awareness about the ferocity of Polio and sensitize people about Oral Polio Vaccine that does save children from disability.

The Anti Polio walk was led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Kashmore-Kandhkot Abdul Majeed and Assistant Commissioner Kandhkot Hameer Ahmed Qureshi and senior officials of the Health Department. The walk was largely attended by the Dr. Sushil Kumar N. Sattap, Dr. Muhammad Musa, Communication Officer Bashir Ahmed, Dr. Adil, officials of Health Department, representatives of WHO, UNICEF, NGOs, social workers, doctors, teachers, students, scouts and prominent citizens.

The walk started from DHO office and marched across all the important thoroughfares of the city and concluded at DC office Kashmore-Kandhkot.

The participants were carrying ply-cards and banners inscribed with slogans against polio and inviting the people to vaccinate their youngsters to avoid polio.

The Five-day campaign will begin from October 30, 2023 to November 03, 2023. The Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) will also be administrated to the children upto five years of age, till November 03, 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Kashmore-Kandhkot Abdul Majeed urged upon the officials of health department, representatives of NGOs, social workers, teachers and scouts that they should come forward and play their role in administrating OPV among the 0-5 years old children, throughout the Kashmore-Kandhkot district.

He said that with the grace of Almighty Allah no polio case has been reported in the District for last four years.

ADC-I appealed the people of the district that they should come forward and co-operate with mobile teams of health department who will visit door to door for administering anti-Polio drops to their children.

DHO Kashmore said that it was time to see our new generation healthy and educated and therefore, prime duty of all was to eliminate the Polio disease from the society in the larger interest of the nation.

He said that the purpose of the Anti-Polio Walk was to create awareness among the people.

He urged the health authorities that no single child, of the target age group, is denied of OPV, especially those living in Katacha areas and remote and rural areas of the district.

He said that in the district a target of more than 327,582 children have been fixed, while 836 mobile teams have been constituted. 60 transit teams and 60 fixed teams will go door-to-door to administer polio shots to children upto 5 years, while in 66 Union Committees and Taluka Health Officers and Medical Officers will supervise the campaign.

He said that Anti-Polio camps will also be established at railway stations, bus stands and health centres throughout the district. The mobile teams will also visit door to door to achieve the target.

He highlighted the dangerous consequences of this crippling disease and hoped that the National Immunization Campaign would continue till the target was achieved.

He said, We have to work on war-footing to get free District from Polio and all citizens have to join the crusade against Polio.