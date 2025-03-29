21 C
Islamabad
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticDistrict govt active against high meat prices
Domestic

District govt active against high meat prices

9
- Advertisement -
RAWALPINDI, Mar 29 (APP):As Eid is approaching, various meat sellers have reportedly increased the prices in different areas.
The district administration upon receiving the said reports, initiated massive action on Saturday against the violators in all Tehsils, especially in Rawalpindi.
In his talk with APP, Hakim Khan, Assistant Commissioner Saddar informed that during raids in Sagri, Rawat, Rawalpindi Cantt etc., a total of 458 meat shops were inspected in various areas out of which 20 shops were sealed for overcharging.
” We have arrested 35 butchers, registered 2 FIRs and imposed a collective fine of Rs.5,84,500″, he said.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan