District election commission starts preparations for elections

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Nov 02 (APP):The district election commission has launched preparations for the upcoming general elections in light of instructions from the Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP).

As part of efforts, District Election Commissioner Abdul Rauf Khan has started the process of inspecting the proposed polling stations at several places to complete the election process transparently.

Of these, he visited Government Higher Secondary School Shor Kot, Government Primary School Pusha Pul, Government Primary and Middle School Yarik, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Paharpur, Government Degree College Paharpur, Government High School Paharpur, Government Girls Degree College Paharpur, Government Higher Secondary School-1 Paharpur and several other polling stations.

During the inspection, the team assessed the available facilities and discussed relevant matters with school authorities and relevant officials.

On this occasion, he said it was one of the priorities of the Election Commission to ensure the best election environment for both the voters and the polling staff and in this regard, he added that no negligence would be tolerated.