District Chagai gets first Indus Mobile Health Clinic

QUETTA, Sep 27 (APP): The collaboration between Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC) and Indus Hospital & Healthcare Network (IHHN) resulted in district Chagai receiving its first Indus Mobile Health Clinic last week.

The IHHN has donated this Mobile Clinic to the district to provide healthcare for an interim period of three months while the RDMC-funded Indus Hospital at Nokkundi is being set up. This will ensure that basic health care is made available as a priority while permanent infrastructure can be developed.

The Indus Hospital Mobile Clinic, which was inaugurated by the RDMC Country Head and members of the Community Development Committee (CDC), will be located in six identified places across Nokkundi to create better access to healthcare facilities.

The mobile clinic is an innovative Mobile Medical Unit set in a state-of-the-art bus run and managed by the Indus Hospital.

The IHHN is a credible and renowned leading charity hospital network in Pakistan that brings a high standard of health services to local communities in both urban and rural locations.

Apart from offering primary healthcare through a team of doctors and community workers, the Mobile Medical Unit also houses a lab and pharmacy with essential medical supplies.

“This mobile clinic will provide much-needed healthcare to the local communities in and around Nokkundi temporarily until we can set up the Indus Hospital facility at Nokkundi. Once the Nokkundi hospital is up and running, it will replace the mobile clinic and locals will have a permanent medical facility to serve them in the area,” said Ali Ehsan Rind, the Country Manager of RDMC.

As with all other social investment projects funded by RDMC, this mobile clinic project also has the support and buy-in of the local Community Development Committee (CDC) which comprises local community representatives who direct RDMC to invest in need-based projects and consider the requirement of the local community.

This mobile clinic is the second healthcare initiative taken by RDMC in the region, the first being a recently inaugurated Community Health Center at the Humai village another project delivered in collaboration with the IHHN and funded by RDMC.

Additionally, two primary schools in the Humai and Mashki Chah villages and access to potable water through a water treatment plant in the Humai village have been opened and are serving the local population. These form part of the RDMC social development program in the district since the new Reko Diq agreement was signed in late 2022.

APP/ask.