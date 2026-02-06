Friday, February 6, 2026
District administration starts tree plantation drives, 2026

DIR LOWER, Feb 6 (APP):On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Muhammad Arif Khan, District Officer Cooperative Societies, Sahib Zada Ahsan Ullah  on Friday inaugurated tree plantation campaigns, 2026 in the district.
The drives were launched in cooperation of Forest department in the district, a press release said issued here.
The saplings were distributed among Presidents and General Secretaries of Cooperative societies and people free of cost on the occasion.
  Ahsan Ullah urged the people to participate in the drives enthusiastically to prevent climate change effects.
