District Administration Reviews Muharram Arrangements in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN , Jun 28 (APP):The district administration of Dera Ismail Khan has intensified field visits and inspections to ensure foolproof security and administrative arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan visited the District Control Room to review security preparedness and coordination mechanisms. He was accompanied by District Police Officer Dera. During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of inter-agency coordination and community cooperation in maintaining peace and order during the holy month.

Speaking to officials, the Deputy Commissioner said, “Ensuring a peaceful and well-organized observance of Muharram is a shared responsibility. We are committed to facilitating all necessary arrangements in collaboration with law enforcement agencies and religious scholars.”

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Dera, Syed Muhammad Arsalan, visited traditional procession routes and congregation sites, issuing directions to ensure cleanliness, adequate lighting, water supply, and security measures.

Assistant Commissioner Paharpur, Dr. Hamid, conducted similar visits to Imambargahs and procession routes in Tehsil Paharpur, where he reviewed ongoing preparations and directed relevant departments to ensure timely completion of all arrangements.

The district administration reaffirmed its commitment to upholding sectarian harmony and urged citizens to cooperate with authorities for a peaceful Muharram.