District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May drive

HYDERABAD, May 06 (APP):A meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-bideen Memon to review the performance of the April 2025 drive (NIDs) and to discuss preparations for the upcoming May anti-polio campaign.

During the meeting, the DC emphasized the importance of engaging religious scholars from various schools of thought to raise awareness about the significance of polio vaccination. He suggested that scholars be taken into confidence prior to the next campaign so they can encourage the public during Friday sermons to ensure children receive the polio drops.

He further stressed the need to focus on children who missed their doses (zero-dose cases) and those whose families refused vaccination, highlighting the importance of accurate marking during the campaign. Dr. Jamshed Khanzada and Dr. Waqar provided a detailed briefing on the performance of past campaigns and preparations for the upcoming one.

Later in the meeting, SSP Hyderabad Adeel Chandio and Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon distributed certificates to polio workers who demonstrated outstanding performance during the previous campaign.

The meeting was also attended by DHO Dr. Lala Jaffar and other relevant officials.