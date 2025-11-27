District admin, TMA order transporters back to general bus stand after anti-encroachment drive

- Advertisement -

ABBOTTABAD, Nov 27 (APP):The district administration and Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad have directed transporters to immediately bring their vehicles back to the General Bus Stand, warning that their route permits will be cancelled if they fail to comply.

The directive comes after Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Zarak Yar Khan Toru, accompanied by the TMO, district police, and enforcement teams, conducted an anti-encroachment operation at the General Bus Stand.

During the operation, 26 kanals of illegally occupied land were retrieved and handed over to TMA Abbottabad for proper management.

According to officials, the transfer of the bus stand’s complete management to the TMA aims to improve passenger facilities, ensure cleanliness, and enhance overall service quality.

The administration maintained that revenue generated from the bus stand had previously been going into the pockets of transporters while the TMA received only a nominal amount.

Following the eviction of illegal occupants, transporters staged a strike, causing significant inconvenience to passengers. The district administration has warned that vehicles previously operating on regular routes including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Haripur, Muzaffarabad, and other destinations must report back to the bus stand without delay or face immediate cancellation of their route permits.

New route numbers will be allotted to other vehicles in the public interest.