District admin launches crackdown against hoarders ahead of Ramazan

PESHAWAR, Feb 10 (APP): The district administration Peshawar, ahead of Ramazan, has launched a major crackdown against hoarders to prevent artificial price hikes and ensure the availability of essential commodities at official rates.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (R) Sanaullah Khan said that action was taken against individuals involved in hoarding and those lacking legal documentation.

During the operation, five warehouses were sealed in the Sardar Garhi and Budhai areas.

He said that five individuals were arrested during the crackdown and legal proceedings have been initiated against them in accordance with the law.

The deputy commissioner added that the district administration is taking all possible measures to ensure the supply of essential items to the public at government-approved prices.

He warned that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to create artificial inflation during Ramazan.