District Admin, KP FS&HFA crackdown on milk adulteration in DIKhan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jun 18 (APP):In a concerted effort to ensure food safety, the district administration of Dera Ismail Khan conducted a surprise crackdown on milk adulteration in Zafarabad Bazaar.

The operation was led by Assistant Commissioner Dera Syed Arsalan and carried out in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) and the Livestock Department.

Mobile laboratories from the KP FS&HFA and Livestock Department were deployed on-site to collect and test milk samples from multiple vendors. The tests revealed that while no chemical adulterants were found, several samples contained excessive water beyond the permissible limits. As a result, one shop was sealed due to serious violations, and several others were fined.

During the operation, vendors were also given strict directives regarding hygiene practices and compliance with food safety laws. Authorities reiterated that adulteration will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan said: “This action is part of our ongoing commitment to ensure the availability of pure and safe food to the public. Adulterators are playing with public health, and such practices will be dealt with firmly and without exception.”

A KP FS&HFA official also commented: “We are working closely with district authorities to conduct regular inspections and raise awareness among food handlers. The mobile lab initiative is a powerful tool in detecting real-time adulteration and ensuring accountability on the spot. Our aim is to build a food-safe Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

The operation marks another step in the district administration’s proactive approach to public health and consumer protection. Similar surprise inspections are expected to continue in the coming weeks across the region.