District admin assures provision of clean drinking waters disaster-hit areas of tehsil Baffa

- Advertisement -

MANSEHRA, Aug 20 (APP):Additional Assistant Commissioner-II, along with Revenue Field Staff and the Public Health Engineering (PHE) team Wednesday visited the disaster-affected areas of Tehsil Baffa, including Neel Bun and Dheri Haleem.

During the visit, the Drinking Water Supply Scheme was repaired and restored, ensuring immediate provision of clean drinking water to the local population and affected families.

The legal heirs of those who lost their lives demanded urgent provision of Non-Food Items (NFIs), including mattresses, blankets, shoes, clothes, and jackets. They also called for the repair or restoration of the turbine to ensure an immediate electricity supply in the area.

On the occasion, Fateha was offered for the departed souls, and condolences were expressed to the bereaved families.

The residents and affected families thanked the District Administration Mansehra for its timely support and appreciated its services.