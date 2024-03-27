Distribution of ration bags reaches final stage

SARGODHA, Mar 27 (APP):The distribution of ration bags under Neghaban Ramazan Package program among registered families of the Benazir Income Support Program’s has entered its final stages in Sargodha district.

According to a spokesperson, so far 149,526 families have been provided with rations at their doorstep.

He further informed that in the tehsil of Sargodha, 66,126 families,in Sillanwali tehsil 12,550,in Sahiwal 11,150, in Shahpur, 14,300, in Kot Momin tehsil, 20,100 and in Bhera,10,650 deserving families have already been provided with ration bags.