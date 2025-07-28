Dist admin to organize mango festival from Aug 2

- Advertisement -

MUZAFFARGARH, July 28 (APP):The district administration is going to organize first-ever two-day mango festival, titled “M for Mango, M for Muzaffargarh,” aimed at promoting local agriculture, culture, and tourism at Fayyaz Park from August 2.

All arrangements have been finalized by the district administration for the festival,

including security, cleanliness, parking, stage setup, stalls, and recreational activities.

According to official sources, the Mango Festival will not only highlight the district’s

rich mango production but also provide a unique opportunity for mango growers, traders,

and exporters to connect and showcase their produce. Special emphasis is being

placed on encouraging participation from mango orchard owners and their families.

Dedicated stalls will be set up for mango growers to exhibit and sell a variety of

mangoes, while exporters will find the event to be a golden opportunity for networking

and business promotion.

The festival will also feature special activities for women and children, making it

a family-friendly event. Local farmers interested in setting up stalls can contact

the Deputy Commissioner’s Office for registration and further details.