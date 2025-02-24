Dismissed patwari caught with fake revenue records in Muzaffargarh

- Advertisement -

Muzaffargarh , Feb 24 (APP):A dismissed patwari, along with his accomplices, was caught carrying fake revenue records of various areas. The fraudulent documents were seized and handed over to the police, which registered a case against the suspects.

According to the FIR, the dismissed patwari, Riaz Ahmed, was traveling in a vehicle with fabricated and forged revenue records when he was intercepted. Muhammad Akhtar, the complainant and a serving patwari, along with revenue staff, confiscated the fake documents and handed them over to the police.

In his statement to the police, Muhammad Akhtar, patwari of Moza Shadikhan Munda, revealed that Riaz Ahmed’s operatives, identified as Iqbal, Sadiq, and Sher Daraz, lured applicants into their scheme, taking them to the dismissed patwari, who would then issue forged property records and register fictitious property transfers.

The City Kot Addu Police Station has registered a case against Riaz Ahmed, three named accomplices, and three unidentified individuals under sections 468, 420, 471, 379, and 170 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The legal proceedings have been initiated to take further action against the accused.