Director Labour Welfare visits SCCI

SARGODHA, Sep 26 (APP):Director Labour Welfare Ghulam Shabbir Kaliyar on Tuesday visited the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) and met President Chamber Sajid Hussain Tarar.

On the occasion, he said the Punjab government had issued a notification fixing

the minimum wage of labor at Rs 32,000 in the province.

The Director Labour Welfare said that an awareness campaign had been started

in this regard, in which all institutions were being encouraged to ensure the

implementation of wages issued by the government.

He urged the owners and employers of industrial and commercial institutions

to ensure the implementation of wages set by the Punjab government.