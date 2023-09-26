Director Labour Welfare visits SCCI

SARGODHA, Sep 26 (APP):Director Labour Welfare Ghulam Shabbir Kaliyar on Tuesday visited the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) and met President Chamber Sajid Hussain Tarar.
On the occasion, he said the Punjab government had issued a notification fixing
the minimum wage of labor at Rs 32,000 in the province.
The Director Labour Welfare said that an awareness campaign had been started
in this regard, in which all institutions were being encouraged to ensure the
implementation of wages issued by the government.
He urged the owners and employers of industrial and commercial institutions
to ensure the implementation of wages set by the Punjab government.

