Director KTH calls on PM Kakar

PESHAWAR, Nov 05 (APP):The Hospital Director of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi, met with the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwarul Haq Kakar, at the Prime Minister House, said a hand out issued here on Sunday.

Dr Afridi presented a model of the Khyber Pass as a souvenir to the Prime Minister, along with a booklet of the three-year performance report of Khyber Teaching Hospital.

The Prime Minister hailed the tireless work and efforts of the administration, stating, “He is aware of Khyber Teaching Hospital’s role as a model healthcare institution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).”

Dr Afridi also presented a list of further development works and details that have not been completed due to a reduction in the budget.

The Prime Minister assured Dr Afridi that more budget would be approved by the government of KP.

The establishment of a new OPD building, modular operation theatre, new emergency building construction, Pakistan’s first helium-free MRI machine, Pakistan’s first general and ancient hospital with an ISO certificate, and other amenities was appreciated by the Prime Minister.

Dr Zafar Afridi invited the Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, to Khyber Teaching Hospital as Chief Guest and inaugurated the newly constructed ICU complex along with a cath lab and Pakistan’s first 1.5 teslas helium-free MRI machine.

The Prime Minister showed keen interest and assured Dr Afridi that in his next visit to Peshawar, he would visit Khyber Teaching Hospital and address its problems on a priority basis.