Directive to expedite efforts for dengue eradication

Federal hospitals asked to ensure dengue special measures
FAISALABAD, Oct 22 (APP):Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed the deputy commissioners of all four districts of the division to expedite their efforts for complete eradication of dengue.
Chairing a meeting on Sunday, she reviewed dengue surveillance activities and directed the surveillance teams to improve their efforts. She said that anti-dengue teams should be seen active in the field. The teams should avoid fake activities and ensure complete surveillance of hotspots including tyre shops, graveyards and parks, she added.
She also directed to submit dengue progress reports to the commissioner office so that further steps would be taken to eliminate dengue from the division.
Deputy commissioners of all four districts including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot joined the meeting through video link and briefed the divisional commissioner about arrangements for controlling dengue.

