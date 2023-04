KARACHI, Apr 22 (APP):Diplomats from different countries on Saturday met Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House and congratulated him on Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to a news release, the diplomats included United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Japan, Russia, Korea, Thailand, Germany, Sri Lanka, Oman, China, Iran and Qatar.

The diplomats also appreciated the move to open the doors of the Governor’s House to the public.