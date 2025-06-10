DIKhan residents, traders declare Federal Budget 2025-26 as people-friendly

- Advertisement -

Dera Ismail Khan , Jun 10 (APP): The residents, traders, and business community of Dera Ismail Khan have welcomed the Federal Budget 2025-26, declared it as people-centric, growth-oriented, and a step in the right direction for ensuring economic stability and public welfare.

Citizens from various walks of life expressed appreciation for the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the budgetary proposals presented by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb. They termed the measures “realistic and inclusive,” aimed at addressing the economic challenges facing the country while providing relief to the common man.

Talking to APP, local businessman Amjad Ali lauded the government’s economic direction and incentives, “The budget reflects a clear vision to boost industrial activity, expand the tax base without burdening the poor, and offer tangible relief to salaried individuals and pensioners,” he said.

Similarly, Irfan Hasan, a local shopkeeper at Topanwala Bazaar, said that the gradual stabilization of prices and the continuation of public relief measures will improve consumer confidence. “The increase in public sector salaries and pensions will inject more liquidity into local markets, ultimately benefitting the business community,” he added.

Federal government employees working in various departments across DI Khan also welcomed the increase in salaries . Hasnain Syed, a federal government employee, said, “This increment was much needed given the rising cost of living. It is reassuring that the government has acknowledged our financial constraints.”

Pensioners too expressed gratitude over the enhancement in pensions. Ghulam Qadir, a retired official, said, “The raise in pensions gives us a sense of dignity and support in our old age. It shows that the government has not forgotten those who served the country.”

A key highlight of the budget that drew widespread appreciation was the announcement to expand the flagship Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced that the number of beneficiary families will be increased to 10 million, and the allocated budget for the program has been raised by 21 percent to Rs716 billion.

Social worker Aamir Sohail said, “Expanding BISP coverage is a major step toward supporting the most vulnerable sections of society, particularly women-led households and families below the poverty line.”

Citizens across DI Khan widely hailed the budget as a constructive effort by the federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, expressing hope that the announced initiatives will be implemented effectively for sustainable progress.