DIKhan civic body WSSC expands operations to five more union councils

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN , Oct 03 (APP):The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) has expanded its operations to five more union councils in Dera Ismail Khan as part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s efforts to strengthen sanitation services in the district.

The newly included union councils are Ratta Kulachi, Shorkot, Kotla Syedan, Lachra and Muriali.

The formal inauguration of the initiative was jointly performed by Deputy Commissioner/CEO WSSC D.I. Khan Abdul Nasir Khan and Tehsil Mayor Sardar Umar Amin Khan Gandapur at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex, where the new machinery was officially handed over to the respective union council supervisors.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan said that WSSC’s performance had shown significant improvement in recent months, particularly during the recent heavy rains, despite limited resources.

He noted that Dera Ismail Khan was one of the largest districts of the province in terms of area, while the company still operated with limited manpower. He added that efforts were underway to enhance staff strength in order to meet growing needs.

He said that WSSC machinery and staff had also been mobilized to other areas as required to provide timely relief to citizens. The DC urged workers recruited from the newly included union councils to consider their neighborhoods as their own homes and to perform their duties with dedication. “If you face any challenges, inform me directly. I will ensure their resolution with the full use of available resources, as WSSC also falls under my charge,” he assured.

The Deputy Commissioner congratulated the people of Dera Ismail Khan on the expansion of WSSC’s jurisdiction, saying the step would deliver improved results in sanitation and service delivery.

Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur, addressing the gathering, said that long-standing issues such as staff shortages, timely payment of salaries, and provision of modern machinery had now been resolved. He urged WSSC employees to serve the public with commitment and to play their role in providing maximum relief. “This city belongs to all of us, and together we must make it clean and green,” he remarked.

Chairman Board of Directors (BoD) WSSC, Naimat Ullah Khan Advocate, while addressing the gathering, said that the expansion of WSSC services was a historic step towards improving civic facilities in Dera Ismail Khan.

He stressed that ensuring a clean and healthy environment was the shared responsibility of both the institution and the citizens, and called for active community participation in the sanitation drive.

He further noted that the Board of Directors was committed to providing full support to WSSC in terms of policy guidance, monitoring, and capacity building of staff. “We are working to strengthen institutional capacity so that the people of Dera Ismail Khan can receive efficient and sustainable sanitation services on par with developed urban centers,” he added.

The ceremony was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Adnan Jamil, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Farhan Khan, and a large number of WSSC officers and staff.