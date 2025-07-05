Digitalization vital for transparent, efficient economy: PFC CEO

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 05 (APP):Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said that digitalization was the cornerstone of establishing a transparent, accountable and efficient economy.

Chairing a meeting of the PFC Board of Directors here on Saturday, he emphasized that the adoption of modern digital tools and technologies not only enhances transparency in financial transactions but also plays a vital role in curbing corruption, reducing inefficiencies and facilitating ease of doing business.

He urged the government to give top priority to the digital transformation of key sectors, particularly taxation, trade, and industry, to help bring informal businesses into the formal economic framework. “A digitally driven economy fosters trust and confidence among both domestic and foreign investors, which is crucial for economic growth and long-term sustainability,” he added.

Mian Kashif highlighted that digitalization enables real-time data collection and analysis, allowing for more informed and effective policy-making. He pointed out that such advancements can significantly improve tax compliance and expand the tax base without placing an additional burden on current taxpayers.

While appreciating recent government initiatives in the areas of digital payments and e-commerce regulation, he called for their swift implementation across all sectors.

He further stressed the importance of robust public-private partnerships to accelerate digital adoption and enhance capacity building, especially at the grassroots level. “Only through a strong and digitally integrated economy can Pakistan compete effectively on the global stage, boost its exports and unlock its full economic potential,” he added.