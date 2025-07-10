Digitalization of KP LG system ordered

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jul 10 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to fully digitalize the entire system of the Local Government Department, with immediate implementation instructions issued to relevant authorities.

The provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Arshad Ayub Khan, has directed the complete digital transformation of the department. A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Local Council Board, Waheed-ur-Rehman, which was attended by all concerned officials.

The meeting outlined the immediate digitalization of several key operational areas across all Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) of the province.

These include revenue management, property rent, trade licenses, human resources, collections, litigation tracking, Annual Development Program (ADP), public works, building plan approvals, accounting and budgeting, file tracking, road and infrastructure monitoring through mobile apps, TMA web portals, SMS platforms, Google Maps integration, store purchasing, land assets, and departmental resources.

The digital overhaul aims at bringing transparency to TMA revenues and eliminate financial irregularities. Authorities have been instructed to begin immediate execution of the digitalization plan to ensure efficiency, accountability, and improved public service delivery across the province.