Digital revolution in KP: 43 services, 400,000+ salaries move to cashless system

PESHAWAR, Jan 10 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary, Shahab Ali Shah has said that provincial government had achieved a major milestone in its cashless policy by transitioning 43 essential public services to a fully digital payment system to enhance financial transparency.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held here Saturday. He said that transformation was designed to streamline administrative processes and provide citizens with user-friendly experience when settling various official dues.

Key services now integrated into this digital ecosystem include property mutations, individual records, motor vehicle registrations, and payment of motor vehicle token taxes.

Furthermore, the education sector has seen a substantial shift, with university admission fees and various education board payments now being handled through electronic channels, effectively eliminating need for manual, time-consuming transactions.

The driving force behind this digital revolution was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board, which has embarked on an ambitious phased roadmap to digitize a total of 170 services. While 43 services are already operational under the cashless model, the momentum was set to continue with an additional 23 services scheduled for digital migration by end of January.

This systematic approach ensures that both infrastructure and public can adapt to new system efficiently, paving way for a more accountable and accessible provincial administration.

Beyond public-facing services, KP government has also revolutionized its internal financial management. Since October 2025, the salaries of 280,650 government employees and disbursements for 130,132 pensioners have been processed through the digital system, ensuring timely and secure payments.

The scope of this initiative was currently expanding to include province’s autonomous institutions and authorities. Comprehensive work was already underway to bring these entities into cashless fold, a goal that is projected to be fully realized by December 2026, ultimately creating a robust, all-encompassing digital financial landscape for the region.