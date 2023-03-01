Digital census started in Balochistan: Uqaili

QUETTA, Mar 01 (APP): Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Wednesday said that the digital census has been officially started across Balochistan from the provincial capital Quetta by putting a number on the building of the Civil Secretariat.

While talking to the media here, he said the best method in the history of Pakistan has been officially introduced and a pilot exercise was starting for a month.

He said the special thing was that this census is digital, as much data as there was online was going online saying that its information was being digitized at provincial and federal levels with the support of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and NADRA.

Elections will be conducted on the basis of this exercise, he said.

He said that announcements were being made on the media, social media and mosques in all areas regarding enhancing awareness so that people could be informed to ensure their registration in the census.

Political parties and all stakeholders have been taken on board, all experts have been consulted based on their expertise and the Council of Common Interests has decided that a digital system is designed to eliminate reservations, he said.

He said that previous censuses were paper-based and now regular daily data would be filed so there was no room for reservation.