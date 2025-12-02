DIG Traffic announces full enforcement of new traffic amendment ordinance, 332,000 challans issued in 5 days

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 02 (APP): DIG Traffic Punjab Muhammad Waqas Nazir said on Tuesday that the newly amended traffic ordinance has been fully enforced across the province, with traffic police issuing more than 332,000 challan tickets within the first five days of implementation.

Addressing a press conference at the Central Police Office (CPO), he said that despite repeated awareness messages, 56,899 vehicles and motorcycles were impounded for repeated violations, while cases were also being registered over serious traffic offences. He asserted that the law applies equally to all citizens and that government vehicles are not exempt from action.

The DIG said the Punjab Traffic Police has distributed over 40,000 banners and pamphlets across the province to raise awareness about the amended law, adding that all possible measures are being taken to ensure uniform enforcement and reduce road accidents. He said the objective of the new ordinance is to protect the lives and property of citizens, and that fines and cases are lodged only in cases of violations. He clarified that students and underage drivers will not face criminal cases; instead, vehicle owners will be held accountable. He added that the purpose of recent amendments is not to jeopardize the future of young people but to make road conditions safer for them.

DIG Waqas Nazir said mobile education units of the Traffic Police are visiting educational institutions to educate students about traffic regulations. He rejected several claims circulating on social media as baseless and said the press conference was held to convey factual information to the public. He added that, under the directions of the IGP, every possible step is being taken to prevent road accidents and ensure safe travel.

The DIG said the Punjab government and the Traffic Police are not focused on revenue collection; rather, their top priority is to ensure safe highways and a better travel environment for citizens. He urged the public to strictly follow traffic laws so that roads can be made safer for everyone.