DIG Tariq visits key city points, boosts morale of Capital Police

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 11 (APP):Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jowad Tariq, accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan, visited various duty points across the city including D-Chowk on Wednesday to inspect deployments and encourage police personnel.

An official told APP that the DIG Tariq met with Islamabad Police officers and jawans, including women personnel, who were actively engaged in maintaining law and order. He appreciated their performance and dedication to duty, commending them for their professionalism under all circumstances.

DIG Tariq said that Islamabad Police is fully prepared to tackle any law and order situation in line with legal protocols. Officers were instructed to regularly brief their teams, monitor field duties personally, and ensure all deployed personnel are fully equipped.

DIG Tariq said that all officials must maintain a high standard of public dealing and uphold the safety and security of citizens, which is the foremost responsibility of the police. He emphasized that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.