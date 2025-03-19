19.9 C
Domestic

DIG Tariq reviews security measures across city

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq visited various mosques across the district to assess security arrangements.
A police spokesperson told APP on Wednesday that during the visit, DIG Tariq met with Islamabad Police officers deployed on duty and emphasized the importance of ensuring public safety. Officers and personnel stationed at security points were commended for their dedication. Senior police officials were also present on this occasion.
On this occasion, DIG Tariq said that the Islamabad Police have implemented special security arrangements for mosques and imambargahs across the district during the holy month of Ramadan.
DIG Tariq further stated that Islamabad Police officers are consistently working to protect the lives and property of citizens. “All available resources are being utilized to ensure peace and order in the federal capital, and no elements will be allowed to disrupt the peace of the citizens,” he added.
