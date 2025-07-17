DIG, SSP inaugurates newly built Model Police Station B-Section

- Advertisement -

NAWABSHAH, Jul 16 (APP):Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Shaheed Benazirabad Parvez Ahmed Chandio and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shaheed Benazirabad Shabir Ahmed Sethar inaugurated the newly constructed Model Police Station B-Section.

On arrival, the DIGP was presented a formal salute by a smart police contingent. DIG and SSP conducted a detailed inspection of the police station, which has been constructed on modern lines to meet the contemporary requirements of policing.

During the inauguration ceremony, SSP Shabir Ahmed Sethar presented the guest of honor, DIGP Parvez Ahmed Chandio, with traditional symbols of Sindhi culture Ajrak, Sindhi Topi, and a commemorative shield – as a gesture of appreciation for his leadership and guidance.

Police spokesperson said that the establishment of this model police station is part of the vision and directives of IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, aimed at providing effective, respectful, and timely police services to the public. During the visit, both officers went round various departments within the station, including the Complaint Cell, Reporting Room, Waiting Area, and other facilities. They appreciated the arrangements and commended the improved system of public service delivery.

An honorary ceremony was also held on the occasion, where officers and personnel who demonstrated outstanding performance in the line of duty were awarded certificates of appreciation and cash prizes. The officials acknowledged their dedication, honesty, and sense of duty, encouraging them to continue working with the same passion.

Speaking at the event, SSP Shabir Ahmed Sethar said that the Model Police Station is a significant step towards providing a better environment and services to citizens, and that boosting morale among police personnel will further enhance their performance.

DIGP Parvez Ahmed Chandio emphasized that under the guidance of IG Sindh, police stations across the province are being modernized to ensure timely and effective resolution of public issues.