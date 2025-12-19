DIG Operations reviews security for upcoming Lahore Bar elections

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 19 (APP):Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations,Lahore Muhammad Faisal Kamran on Friday held a meeting with representatives of the Lahore Bar Association,including its President Mubashir Rehman and reviewed security arrangements for the upcoming annual Lahore Bar elections.

During the meeting,a detailed discussion was held on measures to ensure foolproof security and maintenance of law and order during the polling process.

The DIG Operations assured the bar representatives that voters,supporters and the entire election process would be provided comprehensive security.

He said that ensuring peaceful elections and the protection of the legal community were among the top priorities of Lahore Police. He added that Dolphin Squad,Police Response Unit (PRU) and Elite Force would be deployed around the Lahore High Court(LHC) and adjoining areas during polling.

Faisal Kamran further said that all available resources would be utilized to ensure the safety and security of the legal fraternity and to maintain a peaceful environment throughout the election process.