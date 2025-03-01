14.9 C
DIG Islamabad reviews security arrangements at mosques during prayers

ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP):Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq, reviewed the security arrangements at mosques across the district during prayers and Taraweeh on Saturday night.
A police spokesperson told APP that the Islamabad Capital Police has implemented special security measures for mosques and Imambargahs across the district during the holy month of Ramadan to ensure the safety of worshippers.
DIG Tariq said that ensuring the protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority of the Islamabad Police.
He said that officers of the Islamabad Police are actively engaged 24/7 in safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.
