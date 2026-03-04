DIG Hazara inaugurates modern traffic control room & driving simulator in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, Mar 04 (APP):Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hazara, Nasser Mahmood Satti Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Traffic Command and Control Room and a modern driving simulator in Abbottabad, aimed at modernizing the city’s traffic management system. He also visited the Traffic Workshop Camp to review ongoing initiatives.

During the inauguration, SSP Traffic Muhammad Ishtiaq Khan briefed DIG Hazara on the 24/7 monitoring of major roads and intersections through advanced CCTV cameras.

The system is designed to enhance traffic flow, provide immediate response in emergencies, and allow timely detection of suspicious activities, thereby reducing congestion and preventing accidents.

DIG Hazara emphasized that the initiative represents a significant step toward improving citizen convenience and urban infrastructure. He urged the public to adhere to traffic rules to fully benefit from the modernized system.

At the Police Driving School, DIG Hazara inaugurated a driving simulator and inspected the school’s training facilities, road safety awareness programs, and practical driver education initiatives.

He instructed officials to make the training process more effective and aligned with modern standards, highlighting that the school’s mission is to educate drivers, prevent accidents, and ensure a safe travel environment.