DIG directs to intensify security arrangements at all districts

HYDERABAD, Nov 26 (APP): Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Faisal Bashir Memon, has directed all districts under the range to intensify security arrangements.

This step was taken in view of the country’s overall security situation and recent terrorist attacks.

According to issued directives, security has been further strengthened across police stations, government offices, residential complexes, check-posts, headquarters and other sensitive locations. DIG instructed all SSPs to ensure that SDPOs, SHOs, check-post in-charges, mobile units, 15 responders and officers deployed at pickets strictly enforce the new security measures.

DIG Faisal Bashir Memon emphasized the mandatory use of bulletproof jackets during duty. He also directed increased mobile and motorcycle patrolling, enhanced snap-checking and strict monitoring of suspicious individuals and vehicles.

Security checks at all entry and exit points of the districts have also been expanded. Meanwhile officers and personnel have been instructed to remain vigilant, maintain situational awareness and stay on high alert to respond quickly to any unforeseen incident.

According to police PRO, control rooms have also been placed on high alert, while the intelligence network has been activated to ensure effective surveillance at hotels, public places, and recreational spots.

DIG said that hostile elements may attempt to exploit the current situation for disruptive activities. Therefore, extraordinary vigilance and effective monitoring at every level are essential across the range. He added that the police force will continue to take all necessary steps for public safety while prioritizing the security of its own personnel.