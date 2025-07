- Advertisement -

LARKANA, Jul 24 (APP):Under the directives of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Larkana Nasir Aftab, a meeting of the Larkana Range Welfare Committee was held here on Thursday.

The Larkana Range Welfare Committee approved 199 cases for the Immediate Relief Fund for police personnel and their families, including grants for martyrs, deceased, retirees, and marriage grants.